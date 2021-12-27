Home>>
Artist paints natural landscape on canvas
(People's Daily App) 15:31, December 27, 2021
Artist Xie Yifei shows his creativity on the canvas with his paint brush. He has created a lot of oil paintings using vivid colors. He paints the scenery with a love of nature.
(Video source: Kuaishou; edited by Chen Lu and Xu Shilin)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
