Artist paints natural landscape on canvas

(People's Daily App) 15:31, December 27, 2021

Artist Xie Yifei shows his creativity on the canvas with his paint brush. He has created a lot of oil paintings using vivid colors. He paints the scenery with a love of nature.

(Video source: Kuaishou; edited by Chen Lu and Xu Shilin)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)