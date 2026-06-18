China's Jiaxing seeks for innovation in Zongzi making

(Xinhua) 16:55, June 18, 2026

Chefs make creative stuffing for Zongzi, a glutinous rice dumpling wrapped with bamboo or reed leaves, at a restaurant in Jiaxing City, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 18, 2026. Jiaxing, famous for its tradition in Zongzi making, has sought for innovation in its product categories, turning the seasonal food into daily gifts and cultural items. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Tourists watch the making of Zongzi, a glutinous rice dumpling wrapped with bamboo or reed leaves, at a Zongzi museum in Jiaxing City, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 18, 2026. Jiaxing, famous for its tradition in Zongzi making, has sought for innovation in its product categories, turning the seasonal food into daily gifts and cultural items. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Customers select Zongzi, a glutinous rice dumpling wrapped with bamboo or reed leaves, at a Zongzi shop in Jiaxing City, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 18, 2026. Jiaxing, famous for its tradition in Zongzi making, has sought for innovation in its product categories, turning the seasonal food into daily gifts and cultural items. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Workers process Zongzi, a glutinous rice dumpling wrapped with bamboo or reed leaves, at a workshop of a company in Jiaxing City, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 18, 2026. Jiaxing, famous for its tradition in Zongzi making, has sought for innovation in its product categories, turning the seasonal food into daily gifts and cultural items. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Customers select cultural and creative products at a museum of Zongzi, a glutinous rice dumpling wrapped with bamboo or reed leaves, in Jiaxing City, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 18, 2026. Jiaxing, famous for its tradition in Zongzi making, has sought for innovation in its product categories, turning the seasonal food into daily gifts and cultural items. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Customers select Zongzi, a glutinous rice dumpling wrapped with bamboo or reed leaves, at a Zongzi shop in Jiaxing City, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 18, 2026. Jiaxing, famous for its tradition in Zongzi making, has sought for innovation in its product categories, turning the seasonal food into daily gifts and cultural items. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Tourists learn to make Zongzi, a glutinous rice dumpling wrapped with bamboo or reed leaves, at a Zongzi museum in Jiaxing City, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 18, 2026. Jiaxing, famous for its tradition in Zongzi making, has sought for innovation in its product categories, turning the seasonal food into daily gifts and cultural items. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

A tourist watches the making of Zongzi, a glutinous rice dumpling wrapped with bamboo or reed leaves, at a Zongzi museum in Jiaxing City, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 18, 2026. Jiaxing, famous for its tradition in Zongzi making, has sought for innovation in its product categories, turning the seasonal food into daily gifts and cultural items. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Customers taste new-style Zongzi, a glutinous rice dumpling wrapped with bamboo or reed leaves, at a Zongzi shop in Jiaxing City, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 18, 2026. Jiaxing, famous for its tradition in Zongzi making, has sought for innovation in its product categories, turning the seasonal food into daily gifts and cultural items. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

A host introduces the making of Zongzi, a glutinous rice dumpling wrapped with bamboo or reed leaves, through online broadcast at a workshop of a company in Jiaxing City, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 18, 2026. Jiaxing, famous for its tradition in Zongzi making, has sought for innovation in its product categories, turning the seasonal food into daily gifts and cultural items. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

A worker stuffs Zongzi, a glutinous rice dumpling wrapped with bamboo or reed leaves, at a workshop of a company in Jiaxing City, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 18, 2026. Jiaxing, famous for its tradition in Zongzi making, has sought for innovation in its product categories, turning the seasonal food into daily gifts and cultural items. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)