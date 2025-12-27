Jiaxing Nanhu Airport in China's Zhejiang put into operation

Xinhua) 12:48, December 27, 2025

A passenger plane is welcomed by a water cannon salute upon arrival at Jiaxing Nanhu Airport in Jiaxing, east China's Zhejiang Province, on Dec. 26, 2025. Jiaxing Nanhu Airport, the first specialized air cargo hub in the Yangtze River Delta, was officially put into operation on Friday. The 4E-level airport is capable of handling both passenger and cargo planes with a focus on freight services. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

A passenger plane arrives at Jiaxing Nanhu Airport in Jiaxing, east China's Zhejiang Province, on Dec. 26, 2025. Jiaxing Nanhu Airport, the first specialized air cargo hub in the Yangtze River Delta, was officially put into operation on Friday. The 4E-level airport is capable of handling both passenger and cargo planes with a focus on freight services. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

A cargo plane is welcomed by a water cannon salute upon arrival at Jiaxing Nanhu Airport in Jiaxing, east China's Zhejiang Province, on Dec. 26, 2025. Jiaxing Nanhu Airport, the first specialized air cargo hub in the Yangtze River Delta, was officially put into operation on Friday. The 4E-level airport is capable of handling both passenger and cargo planes with a focus on freight services. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

A cargo plane prepares to take off at Jiaxing Nanhu Airport in Jiaxing, east China's Zhejiang Province, on Dec. 26, 2025. Jiaxing Nanhu Airport, the first specialized air cargo hub in the Yangtze River Delta, was officially put into operation on Friday. The 4E-level airport is capable of handling both passenger and cargo planes with a focus on freight services. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

A cargo plane prepares to land at Jiaxing Nanhu Airport in Jiaxing, east China's Zhejiang Province, on Dec. 26, 2025. Jiaxing Nanhu Airport, the first specialized air cargo hub in the Yangtze River Delta, was officially put into operation on Friday. The 4E-level airport is capable of handling both passenger and cargo planes with a focus on freight services. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

