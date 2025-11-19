China's Jiaxing consistently implements program to promote rural revitalization

Xinhua) 09:06, November 19, 2025

A drone photo taken on Nov. 18, 2025 shows a view of Lianfeng Village in Nanhu District, Jiaxing City, east China's Zhejiang Province. In Zhejiang, the birthplace of the landmark Green Rural Revival Program, rural transformation over the past 22 years has evolved from merely improving living conditions to delivering common prosperity while building beautiful villages. Jiaxing City in Zhejiang has been consistently implementing the program to promote rural revitalization. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 18, 2025 shows a smart orchard demonstration park operated by an agricultural development company in Nanhu District, Jiaxing City, east China's Zhejiang Province. In Zhejiang, the birthplace of the landmark Green Rural Revival Program, rural transformation over the past 22 years has evolved from merely improving living conditions to delivering common prosperity while building beautiful villages. Jiaxing City in Zhejiang has been consistently implementing the program to promote rural revitalization. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

A drone photo taken on March 26, 2025 shows a view in Sanxing Village of Fengqiao Town in Jiaxing City, east China's Zhejiang Province. In Zhejiang, the birthplace of the landmark Green Rural Revival Program, rural transformation over the past 22 years has evolved from merely improving living conditions to delivering common prosperity while building beautiful villages. Jiaxing City in Zhejiang has been consistently implementing the program to promote rural revitalization. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Tourists have a rest at a village cafe at a scenic spot in Lianfeng Village of Nanhu District, Jiaxing City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 18, 2025. In Zhejiang, the birthplace of the landmark Green Rural Revival Program, rural transformation over the past 22 years has evolved from merely improving living conditions to delivering common prosperity while building beautiful villages. Jiaxing City in Zhejiang has been consistently implementing the program to promote rural revitalization. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

This photo taken on March 13, 2024 shows a view in Sanxing Village of Fengqiao Town in Jiaxing City, east China's Zhejiang Province. In Zhejiang, the birthplace of the landmark Green Rural Revival Program, rural transformation over the past 22 years has evolved from merely improving living conditions to delivering common prosperity while building beautiful villages. Jiaxing City in Zhejiang has been consistently implementing the program to promote rural revitalization. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

A drone photo taken on Nov. 18, 2025 shows a pig farming ranch in Haiyan County, Jiaxing City, east China's Zhejiang Province. In Zhejiang, the birthplace of the landmark Green Rural Revival Program, rural transformation over the past 22 years has evolved from merely improving living conditions to delivering common prosperity while building beautiful villages. Jiaxing City in Zhejiang has been consistently implementing the program to promote rural revitalization. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 18, 2025 shows a view of Yuxin Town in Nanhu District, Jiaxing City, east China's Zhejiang Province. In Zhejiang, the birthplace of the landmark Green Rural Revival Program, rural transformation over the past 22 years has evolved from merely improving living conditions to delivering common prosperity while building beautiful villages. Jiaxing City in Zhejiang has been consistently implementing the program to promote rural revitalization. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

A customer purchases breakfast at a restaurant in Haiyan County, Jiaxing City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 18, 2025. In Zhejiang, the birthplace of the landmark Green Rural Revival Program, rural transformation over the past 22 years has evolved from merely improving living conditions to delivering common prosperity while building beautiful villages. Jiaxing City in Zhejiang has been consistently implementing the program to promote rural revitalization. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

A drone photo taken on Nov. 18, 2025 shows a scenic spot in Lianfeng Village of Nanhu District, Jiaxing City, east China's Zhejiang Province. In Zhejiang, the birthplace of the landmark Green Rural Revival Program, rural transformation over the past 22 years has evolved from merely improving living conditions to delivering common prosperity while building beautiful villages. Jiaxing City in Zhejiang has been consistently implementing the program to promote rural revitalization. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)