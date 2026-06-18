China supports Iran's reasonable, legitimate claims -- Chinese FM

(Xinhua) 13:50, June 18, 2026

BEIJING, June 17 (Xinhua) -- As a comprehensive strategic partner, China has always supported Iran's reasonable and legitimate claims and its efforts in safeguarding its own sovereignty and security, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Wednesday.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks in a phone conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi.

Araghchi briefed on the situation of the first-phase memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Iran and the United States, and sincerely thanked China for its active role in promoting negotiations and reaching an agreement.

Araghchi said that the MoU should be effectively implemented, including Israel's cessation of military operations against Lebanon.

Iran has always viewed its relations with China from a strategic perspective and looks forward to enhancing mutual trust with China, deepening cooperation in various fields, and jointly promoting the two countries' comprehensive strategic partnership, Araghchi added.

Wang said China welcomes the signing of the first-phase MoU between Iran and the United States. Facts have proved that force and power cannot solve problems, and dialogue and negotiation are the correct choices, he added.

China has supported the mediation efforts of Pakistan and the international community, and has been promoting ceasefire and peace in its own way, he said.

The dawn of peace has emerged, Wang said, noting that the key to the next step is for all parties to truly implement their commitments and eliminate various distractions.

Wang said the issue of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz should be properly addressed and the common concerns of the international community should be appropriately responded to.

China supports Iran in improving relations with regional countries and exploring the joint building of a regional security framework, he said.

Wang said China is ready to strengthen communication and coordination with Iran, and while consolidating and deepening China-Iran relations, will continue to contribute to maintaining and promoting regional peace and stability.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)