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China to offer emergency humanitarian aid to Iran, Jordan, Lebanon, Iraq
(Xinhua) 15:56, March 17, 2026
BEIJING, March 17 (Xinhua) -- China has decided to offer emergency humanitarian assistance to Iran, Jordan, Lebanon and Iraq in the hope of easing the humanitarian plight faced by local people, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Tuesday.
"The ongoing conflict has inflicted excruciating humanitarian disasters on people of Iran and other regional countries. China deeply sympathizes with people in relevant countries and our hearts go out to them," Lin said at a regular news briefing.
China will continue to do its best to promote peace and ceasefire, facilitate the early restoration of regional peace and stability, and prevent the humanitarian crisis from spreading, he added.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
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