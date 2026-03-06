Chinese vice foreign minister mourns death of Iran's Khamenei

Xinhua) 11:01, March 06, 2026

BEIJING, March 6 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Miao Deyu went to the Iranian Embassy in Beijing on Thursday to offer deep condolences on behalf of China over the death of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

