Senior CPC official meets Iranian delegation
(Xinhua) 10:54, January 09, 2026
BEIJING, Jan. 8 (Xinhua) -- Liu Haixing, head of the International Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, met with a delegation led by Ali Agha Mohammadi, a member of the Expediency Discernment Council of Iran and an advisor on Economic Affairs to Iran's Supreme Leader, in Beijing on Thursday.
The two sides exchanged ideas on jointly implementing the consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, deepening exchanges and cooperation in various fields, and promoting the development of China-Iran relations.
