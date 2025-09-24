Iran seeks to turn China into 1st tourism partner: minister
TEHRAN, Sept. 23 (Xinhua) -- Iranian Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Reza Salehi Amiri said on Monday that the country has set a target to turn China into its first tourism partner, reported the state-run IRIB news agency.
Highlighting the large number of Chinese tourists traveling abroad each year, the minister said: "We should claim our share of this market." He noted that Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi is following up on that objective.
Earlier this month, Salehi Amiri said the number of Chinese tourists visiting Iran should increase in view of the high-level ties between the two countries.
To attract more Chinese tourists, Iran has implemented a unilateral visa-free policy for Chinese citizens since July 2019 and has trained dozens of Chinese-speaking tour guides.
The country has also prepared catalogues for Chinese tourists in their own language to enable them to gain more knowledge about Iran's culture while visiting the country's museums and sites.
Photos
Related Stories
- China opposes E3 "snapback" move against Iran, calls for greater diplomatic efforts
- Iran's president arrives in Beijing for China's V-Day commemorations
- China to continue to support Iran in safeguarding sovereignty, dignity: FM
- Chinese FM holds phone talks with Iranian counterpart
- Iran lauds China's role in West Asia development
- Xi extends condolences to Iranian president over severe explosion
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.