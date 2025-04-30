Home>>
Iran lauds China's role in West Asia development
(Xinhua) 10:09, April 30, 2025
TEHRAN, April 29 (Xinhua) -- Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei on Monday hailed China's "constructive" role in the development of West Asia.
During a weekly press conference, Baghaei said the reason for Beijing's role in West Asia being welcomed by the regional countries was that "China has played a constructive role in the region's developments all these years."
He emphasized that the friendship between Iran and China was "age-old" and their partnership "strategic."
The spokesman added that if the Western states compared their role in West Asia with that of China, they would see the difference.
