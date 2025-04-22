Iranian FM to visit China

Xinhua) 15:57, April 22, 2025

BEIJING, April 22 (Xinhua) -- Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi will visit China on April 23, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson announced on Tuesday.

Araghchi is visiting at the invitation of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who is also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee.

