Chinese vice premier meets Iranian FM

Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi in Beijing, capital of China, April 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)

BEIJING, April 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang met with Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi in Beijing on Wednesday.

Ding, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, underscored the traditional friendship between the two countries and abundant results from their cooperation in multiple fields.

Ding said China is willing to work with Iran to deliver on the common understandings between the two heads of state, deepen high-level exchanges, and consolidate political mutual trust.

The two countries should also expand pragmatic cooperation, strengthen coordination in international and regional affairs, and promote the steady and long-term progress of the China-Iran comprehensive strategic partnership that benefits the two countries and their peoples, Ding said.

Araghchi said that Iran attaches great importance to the comprehensive strategic partnership, and is willing to deepen mutually beneficial cooperation, enhance multilateral coordination, and safeguard their common interests.

