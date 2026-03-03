Chinese FM says supports Iran in safeguarding sovereignty, territorial integrity

BEIJING, March 2 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Monday said that China values the traditional friendship between China and Iran and supports Iran in safeguarding its sovereignty, security, territorial integrity and national dignity.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks when holding a phone conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi at the latter's request.

Araghchi briefed on the latest regional situation, stating that the United States has launched a war against Iran for the second time during the Iran-U.S. negotiations.

Noting that positive progress has been made in this round of negotiations between the two sides, he said the actions of the U.S. side violated all international laws and have trampled on Iran's red line.

Iran has no choice but to defend itself with all its might, said Araghchi.

He said that China has publicly expressed its fair and just position and hopes to continue to play a positive role in preventing an escalation of tensions in the region.

Wang reiterated China's principled position on the current situation in Iran, expressing support for Iran in safeguarding its legitimate rights and interests.

He said China has urged the United States and Israel to immediately cease military operations, avoid further escalation of tensions, and prevent the conflict from spreading across the Middle East region.

China believes that under the current severe and complex situation, Iran can maintain national and social stability, pay attention to reasonable concerns of its neighboring countries, and ensure the safety of Chinese citizens and institutions in Iran, said Wang.

Araghchi said Iran will make every effort to guarantee the safety of Chinese personnel and institutions.

