China ready to take all necessary moves to ensure citizens' safety in Iran: spokesperson

Xinhua) 16:12, January 13, 2026

BEIJING, Jan. 13 (Xinhua) -- China is closely monitoring the development of the situation in Iran, and will take all necessary measures to protect the safety of Chinese citizens, a foreign ministry spokesperson said here on Tuesday at a daily press briefing.

The U.S. State Department on Monday asked U.S. citizens to leave Iran immediately. In response to a related query, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said China hopes Iran can maintain national stability and supports the country in the effort.

"China has always opposed interference in other countries' internal affairs and the use or threat of use of force in international relations. China hopes that all parties will do more things conducive to peace and stability in the Middle East," she added.

