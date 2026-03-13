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China Red Cross to provide 200,000 U.S. dollars for Iranian victims of elementary school attack: foreign ministry
(Xinhua) 16:18, March 13, 2026
BEIJING, March 13 (Xinhua) -- China expresses deep condolences regarding the deaths of students in the recent attack on an Iranian elementary school and extends sincere sympathies to their families, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Friday.
Guo added that the Red Cross Society of China has decided to provide the Iranian Red Crescent Society with 200,000 U.S. dollars in emergency humanitarian assistance.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
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