China says ready to continue playing constructive role in political, diplomatic settlement of Iran's nuclear issue

Xinhua) 15:57, May 26, 2026

BEIJING, May 26 (Xinhua) -- China is willing to continue playing a constructive role in the political and diplomatic settlement of the Iranian nuclear issue, to safeguard the international nuclear non-proliferation regime and promote peace and stability in the Middle East and the world, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said here on Tuesday.

Spokesperson Mao Ning made the remarks at a daily press briefing in response to a related query, adding China has always supported a peaceful settlement of the Iranian nuclear issue through dialogue and negotiations.

"It is hoped that the parties concerned will seize the opportunity to negotiate a solution that takes into account the legitimate concerns of all sides," said Mao.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)