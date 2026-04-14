Chinese FM calls for preserving hard-won momentum of ceasefire in Iran

Xinhua) 09:18, April 14, 2026

BEIJING, April 13 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Monday that the top priority is to make every effort to prevent the conflict from reigniting in the Middle East and maintain the hard-won momentum of the ceasefire.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks in a phone conversation with Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar.

During their phone conversation, Dar briefed Wang on Pakistan's mediation efforts to facilitate talks between Iran and the United States, and expressed appreciation for China's efforts to promote peace. He also voiced Pakistan's willingness to maintain close communication and coordination with China to jointly play a constructive role in realizing regional peace.

Reiterating China's principled position, Wang commended Pakistan for facilitating a temporary ceasefire between the United States and Iran and for hosting the Islamabad talks, where it played a fair and balanced mediating role.

The current ceasefire is fragile, and the regional situation is at a critical turning point, said Wang.

He urged the international community to step up efforts to promote peace and dialogue, and take a clear stand against any action that could undermine the ceasefire or escalate confrontation.

The five-point initiative for restoring peace and stability in the Gulf and Middle East region proposed by China and Pakistan reflects the consensus of the international community on promoting peace and can continue to serve as a direction of efforts toward resolving the issue, said Wang.

China welcomes Pakistan's greater role, and stands ready to work with Pakistan and the rest of the international community to continue making positive contributions to an early restoration of peace and stability in the Middle East, said the Chinese minister.

(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Liang Jun)