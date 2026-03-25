Chinese FM urges peace talks in phone call with Iranian FM

Xinhua) 08:12, March 25, 2026

BEIJING, March 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Tuesday that all hotspot issues should be resolved through dialogue and negotiation, rather than through the use of force.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the urge in a phone conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi at the latter's request.

Araghchi briefed Wang on the latest developments in the regional situation. Thanking China for providing emergency humanitarian assistance, he said the Iranian people are more united in resisting foreign aggression and safeguarding the country's sovereignty and independence.

Iran is committed to achieving a comprehensive end to the war, rather than merely a temporary ceasefire, Araghchi said. The Strait of Hormuz is open to all and ships can pass safely, but countries at war with Iran are not under consideration, he said.

He expressed the hope that measures taken by all parties would help de-escalate the situation rather than intensify the conflict, expecting China to continue playing a positive role in promoting peace and ending the war.

For his part, Wang reiterated China's principled position, saying that dialogue is always better than continued fighting. This serves the interests of Iran and its people, and also reflects the common aspiration of the international community, he said.

Wang called on all parties to the conflict to seize every opportunity and window for peace, and start peace talks as soon as possible.

China will continue to uphold an objective and impartial stance, oppose violations of other countries' sovereignty, actively promote peace and ceasefire, and work for regional peace and stability, Wang said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)