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A stage, sunshine and serenity: Relaxing in east China's Nanjing
(People's Daily Online) 10:02, June 18, 2026
Soak up the sunshine at this scenic open-air stage in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, where visitors unwind amid lush greenery and clear blue sky.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
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