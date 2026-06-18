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A stage, sunshine and serenity: Relaxing in east China's Nanjing

(People's Daily Online) 10:02, June 18, 2026

Soak up the sunshine at this scenic open-air stage in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, where visitors unwind amid lush greenery and clear blue sky. 

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)

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