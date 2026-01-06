Home>>
Trending in China | The legend of Nanjing salted duck: a taste of history
(People's Daily App) 14:18, January 06, 2026
Renowned for centuries, Nanjing salted duck or Nanjing Yanshuiya is the most iconic dish from Jiangsu Province in East China. For locals, it represents more than just a meal; it's a taste of living history. With its snowy white skin and delicate, savory flavor, this humble recipe embodies the elegance of Nanjing cuisine. Simple, salty, aromatic and timeless, it stands as a true emblem of the city.
