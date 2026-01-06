Trending in China | The legend of Nanjing salted duck: a taste of history

January 06, 2026

Renowned for centuries, Nanjing salted duck or Nanjing Yanshuiya is the most iconic dish from Jiangsu Province in East China. For locals, it represents more than just a meal; it's a taste of living history. With its snowy white skin and delicate, savory flavor, this humble recipe embodies the elegance of Nanjing cuisine. Simple, salty, aromatic and timeless, it stands as a true emblem of the city.

