Beijing promotes modern facility agriculture during pumpkin harvest season

(Xinhua) 16:48, June 17, 2026

Students attend a field class at a pumpkin greenhouse of a garden for agricultural tourism in Nanniantou Village, Pinggu District of Beijing, capital of China, June 17, 2026. A pumpkin harvest season opened here on Wednesday, and will last until July 17. Nanniantou Village has introduced seven edible pumpkin varieties and over 30 ornamental pumpkin varieties over the recent years in its efforts to develop modern facility agriculture. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

A chef displays a pumpkin dish at a garden for agricultural tourism in Nanniantou Village, Pinggu District of Beijing, capital of China, June 17, 2026. A pumpkin harvest season opened here on Wednesday, and will last until July 17. Nanniantou Village has introduced seven edible pumpkin varieties and over 30 ornamental pumpkin varieties over the recent years in its efforts to develop modern facility agriculture. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

Fresh pumpkins are displayed at a garden for agricultural tourism in Nanniantou Village, Pinggu District of Beijing, capital of China, June 17, 2026. A pumpkin harvest season opened here on Wednesday, and will last until July 17. Nanniantou Village has introduced seven edible pumpkin varieties and over 30 ornamental pumpkin varieties over the recent years in its efforts to develop modern facility agriculture. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

A child poses for photos with a pumpkin at a garden for agricultural tourism in Nanniantou Village, Pinggu District of Beijing, capital of China, June 17, 2026. A pumpkin harvest season opened here on Wednesday, and will last until July 17. Nanniantou Village has introduced seven edible pumpkin varieties and over 30 ornamental pumpkin varieties over the recent years in its efforts to develop modern facility agriculture. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

A staff member picks pumpkins at a garden for agricultural tourism in Nanniantou Village, Pinggu District of Beijing, capital of China, June 17, 2026. A pumpkin harvest season opened here on Wednesday, and will last until July 17. Nanniantou Village has introduced seven edible pumpkin varieties and over 30 ornamental pumpkin varieties over the recent years in its efforts to develop modern facility agriculture. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

People taste different varieties of pumpkins at a garden for agricultural tourism in Nanniantou Village, Pinggu District of Beijing, capital of China, June 17, 2026. A pumpkin harvest season opened here on Wednesday, and will last until July 17. Nanniantou Village has introduced seven edible pumpkin varieties and over 30 ornamental pumpkin varieties over the recent years in its efforts to develop modern facility agriculture. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)