Cross-border trips via Beijing ports surpass 10 million as of mid-June

(Xinhua) 16:26, June 15, 2026

BEIJING, June 15 (Xinhua) -- The total number of cross-border trips via Beijing's ports of entry exceeded 10 million as of Monday, marking a 10.5 percent year-on-year increase and hitting the milestone half a month earlier than 2025, the Beijing General Station of Exit and Entry Frontier Inspection said.

Foreign nationals accounted for over 30 percent of the total trips, amounting to more than 3.4 million, a year-on-year rise of over 30 percent, said Liu Yan from the station.

Of all inbound foreign visitors, over 1.25 million entered China via Beijing ports under visa exemption or temporary entry permit policies, Liu added. Most of these arrivals are for sightseeing, business exchanges or family reunions.

Chinese mainland residents made 6.033 million cross-border trips via Beijing ports so far this year, with the Republic of Korea, Thailand and Singapore ranking among the most popular outbound destinations.

China currently implements a series of visa facilitation arrangements, including unilateral visa exemption, mutual visa exemption and transit visa exemption policies for nationals of multiple countries.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)