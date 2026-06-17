Chinese FM urges fulfilling UN Charter obligations amid global challenges

(Xinhua) 14:41, June 17, 2026

BEIJING, June 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Wednesday called for fulfilling the obligations under the United Nations (UN) Charter, upholding sovereign equality, abiding by international rule of law, and opposing power politics and bullying acts in the face of emerging global challenges.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks at a press conference introducing a white paper titled "More Just and Equitable Global Governance: China's Principles, Proposals and Actions."

As the first nation to sign the UN Charter, China stands ready to implement the Global Governance Initiative to safeguard the UN's authority and work with other nations in revitalizing and strengthening the role of the UN, said Wang.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)