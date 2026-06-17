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China ready to work with other countries to reinvigorate, strengthen UN: Chinese FM
(Xinhua) 14:25, June 17, 2026
BEIJING, June 17 (Xinhua) -- China stands ready to work with other countries to reinvigorate and strengthen the United Nations, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Wednesday.
As the first country to sign the UN Charter, China is ready to uphold the authority of the UN by advancing the Global Governance Initiative, said Wang, who is also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee.
He made the remarks at a press conference held to present a white paper titled "More Just and Equitable Global Governance: China's Principles, Proposals and Actions."
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
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