China to participate in selection of next UN chief in constructive manner: FM

(Xinhua) 09:16, June 17, 2026

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Rebeca Grynspan, candidate for the next UN secretary-general, secretary-general of the UN Conference on Trade and Development, and former vice president of Costa Rica, in Beijing, capital of China, June 16, 2026. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)

BEIJING, June 16 (Xinhua) -- China will participate in the selection of the next United Nations (UN) secretary-general in a constructive manner and work with all parties to safeguard the UN, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Tuesday.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks when meeting with Rebeca Grynspan, candidate for the next UN secretary-general, secretary-general of the UN Conference on Trade and Development, and former vice president of Costa Rica.

Noting that the status of the UN is irreplaceable, Grynspan said it also needs to keep pace with the times to advance reforms and focus more on peace, development and the future.

Stressing her firm commitment to the one-China principle, Grynspan expressed her appreciation for China's consistent support for multilateralism and the UN Charter, and her readiness to work with China and the international community to enhance the authority of the UN.

Wang said China, as a responsible major country and a permanent member of the UN Security Council, will participate in the selection of the next UN secretary-general in a constructive manner and work with all parties to safeguard, revitalize and strengthen the UN.

"China has always been a staunch supporter and active constructor of the UN cause," said Wang.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Rebeca Grynspan, candidate for the next UN secretary-general, secretary-general of the UN Conference on Trade and Development, and former vice president of Costa Rica, in Beijing, capital of China, June 16, 2026. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)