Dragon Boat Festival brought to life through sand painting
(People's Daily Online) 16:06, June 16, 2026
Watch the Dragon Boat Festival, also called Duanwu Festival, unfold through the magic of sand painting. From racing dragon boats to wrapping zongzi, it tells a story of a tradition passed down through generations.
In 2009, it became the first Chinese holiday to be inscribed on UNESCO's list of Intangible Cultural Heritage.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
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