Dragon Boat Festival brought to life through sand painting

People's Daily Online) 16:06, June 16, 2026

Watch the Dragon Boat Festival, also called Duanwu Festival, unfold through the magic of sand painting. From racing dragon boats to wrapping zongzi, it tells a story of a tradition passed down through generations.

In 2009, it became the first Chinese holiday to be inscribed on UNESCO's list of Intangible Cultural Heritage.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)