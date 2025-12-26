'Knife-pole climbing, sea of flame crossing' performances stun visitors at the Kuoshi Festival in Yunnan

10:45, December 26, 2025

On Dec. 22, a series of cultural activities were held in Miaowei Lisu township, Yunlong county, Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, to celebrate the Kuoshi Festival of the Lisu ethnic group. The on-site performances, including "ascending a mountain of blades and crossing a sea of flames" attracted many tourists and was met with continuous cheers from the crowd.

"Ascending a mountain of blades," or "knife-pole climbing," refers to a performance in which dozens of knives are tied horizontally to poles with their edges facing upward to form a ladder. Performers climb the structure barefoot, stepping directly on the sharp blades. "Crossing a sea of flames" refers to performers walking barefoot across burning hot charcoal, during which they occasionally scoop up glowing embers with their hands and throw them into the air.

It is reported that "Kuoshi" in the Lisu language means "New Year," with "Ku" meaning "year" and "Shi" meaning "new." As the most important traditional festival of the Lisu people in Yunnan, "ascending a mountain of blades and crossing a sea of flames" are essential performances of the Kuoshi Festival, symbolizing a spirit of perseverance and expressing the local people's hopes for favorable weather and a good harvest.

