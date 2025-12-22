A shared home: Seven ethnic groups, one village

(People's Daily App) 15:22, December 22, 2025

Nestled in Eryuan county of Dali Bai autonomous prefecture, Yunnan Province, Zhengjiazhuang village is a multi-ethnic haven where seven ethnic groups – Han, Bai, Tibetan, Dai, Naxi, Lisu and Yi – live together in harmony. Over the years, the village has forged a unique path of ethnic unity and shared prosperity, blending rich cultures with thriving livelihoods. Come and discover the secret to happiness behind this vibrant multi-ethnic harmony.

