China's Qujing City transforms local ecological advantages into tourism resources
Tourists take a walk in the Huangba neighborhood of Qujing City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Dec. 16, 2025. The Huangba neighborhood is one of the local model travel destinations promoted by Qujing City, which has in recent years made great efforts to help transform the local ecological advantages into tourism resources. A number of livable and business-friendly villages are built here for rural revitalization. (Xinhua/Wang Guansen)
Tourists take a walk in the Huangba neighborhood of Qujing City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Dec. 16, 2025. The Huangba neighborhood is one of the local model travel destinations promoted by Qujing City, which has in recent years made great efforts to help transform the local ecological advantages into tourism resources. A number of livable and business-friendly villages are built here for rural revitalization. (Xinhua/Wang Guansen)
An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 16, 2025 shows a view of the Huangba neighborhood in Qujing City, southwest China's Yunnan Province. The Huangba neighborhood is one of the local model travel destinations promoted by Qujing City, which has in recent years made great efforts to help transform the local ecological advantages into tourism resources. A number of livable and business-friendly villages are built here for rural revitalization. (Xinhua/Wang Guansen)
People enjoy leisure time in the Huangba neighborhood of Qujing City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Dec. 16, 2025. The Huangba neighborhood is one of the local model travel destinations promoted by Qujing City, which has in recent years made great efforts to help transform the local ecological advantages into tourism resources. A number of livable and business-friendly villages are built here for rural revitalization. (Xinhua/Wang Guansen)
People enjoy leisure time in the Huangba neighborhood of Qujing City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Dec. 16, 2025. The Huangba neighborhood is one of the local model travel destinations promoted by Qujing City, which has in recent years made great efforts to help transform the local ecological advantages into tourism resources. A number of livable and business-friendly villages are built here for rural revitalization. (Xinhua/Wang Guansen)
Photos
Related Stories
- View of Dianchi Lake in Kunming, China's Yunnan
- Pu'er harvests 84,000 tonnes of coffee beans annually in SW China's Yunnan
- Scenery of Jingmai Mountain in Pu'er City, SW China's Yunnan
- Scenery of Yulong Snow Mountain in Lijiang, China's Yunnan
- Effective protection boosts Yunnan snub-nosed monkey numbers in SW China
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.