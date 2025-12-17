China's Qujing City transforms local ecological advantages into tourism resources

Xinhua) 08:54, December 17, 2025

Tourists take a walk in the Huangba neighborhood of Qujing City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Dec. 16, 2025. The Huangba neighborhood is one of the local model travel destinations promoted by Qujing City, which has in recent years made great efforts to help transform the local ecological advantages into tourism resources. A number of livable and business-friendly villages are built here for rural revitalization. (Xinhua/Wang Guansen)

Tourists take a walk in the Huangba neighborhood of Qujing City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Dec. 16, 2025. The Huangba neighborhood is one of the local model travel destinations promoted by Qujing City, which has in recent years made great efforts to help transform the local ecological advantages into tourism resources. A number of livable and business-friendly villages are built here for rural revitalization. (Xinhua/Wang Guansen)

An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 16, 2025 shows a view of the Huangba neighborhood in Qujing City, southwest China's Yunnan Province. The Huangba neighborhood is one of the local model travel destinations promoted by Qujing City, which has in recent years made great efforts to help transform the local ecological advantages into tourism resources. A number of livable and business-friendly villages are built here for rural revitalization. (Xinhua/Wang Guansen)

People enjoy leisure time in the Huangba neighborhood of Qujing City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Dec. 16, 2025. The Huangba neighborhood is one of the local model travel destinations promoted by Qujing City, which has in recent years made great efforts to help transform the local ecological advantages into tourism resources. A number of livable and business-friendly villages are built here for rural revitalization. (Xinhua/Wang Guansen)

People enjoy leisure time in the Huangba neighborhood of Qujing City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Dec. 16, 2025. The Huangba neighborhood is one of the local model travel destinations promoted by Qujing City, which has in recent years made great efforts to help transform the local ecological advantages into tourism resources. A number of livable and business-friendly villages are built here for rural revitalization. (Xinhua/Wang Guansen)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)