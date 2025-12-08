Pu'er harvests 84,000 tonnes of coffee beans annually in SW China's Yunnan

Xinhua) 09:08, December 08, 2025

A farmer picks fresh coffee cherries in a coffee field in Pu'er City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Dec. 6, 2025. Pu'er now has 703,900 mu (about 46,927 hectares) of coffee under cultivation, with an annual bean output of 84,000 tonnes. (Xinhua/Wang Guansen)

