View of Dianchi Lake in Kunming, China's Yunnan

Xinhua) 10:00, December 12, 2025

An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 10, 2025 show a view of the Haihong Wetland Park by the Dianchi Lake in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Peng Yikai)

Black-headed gulls are pictured at a wetland park by the Dianchi Lake in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, on Dec. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Peng Yikai)

An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 10, 2025 show a view of a wetland park by the Dianchi Lake in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Peng Yikai)

A tourist feeds black-headed gulls at the Haigeng east pier by the Dianchi Lake in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, on Dec. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Peng Yikai)

An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 10, 2025 shows tourists feeding black-headed gulls at the Haihong Wetland Park by the Dianchi Lake in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Peng Yikai)

A tourist feeds black-headed gulls at a wetland park by the Dianchi Lake in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, on Dec. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Peng Yikai)

A panoramic aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 10, 2025 shows a view of the Dianchi Lake in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Peng Yikai)

