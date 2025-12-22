Cultural tourism fuels rural revitalization in Manhai Village in Yunnan, SW China

December 22, 2025

Tourists enjoy their time in Manhai Village, Mojiang Hani Autonomous County of Pu'er City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Dec. 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

Manhai Village, located in Mojiang Hani Autonomous County of Pu'er City, is home to people from various ethnic groups. In recent years, with the help of the local government, the village has made significant strides in rural revitalization.

Manhai has converted idle houses into homestays and study tour centers. The village has also leveraged its intangible cultural heritage, such as bamboo weaving, to develop study tour classes and cultural and creative products. Furthermore, Manhai has trained villagers to run homestays and act as instructors during study tours.

Nowadays, the village has attracted many tourists and entrepreneurs to visit and start businesses.

Tourists experience making glutinous dumplings in Manhai Village, Mojiang Hani Autonomous County of Pu'er City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Dec. 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

A sojourner from southwest China's Sichuan Province checks the vegetable she planted in Manhai Village, Mojiang Hani Autonomous County of Pu'er City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Dec. 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

Tourists have a meal in Manhai Village, Mojiang Hani Autonomous County of Pu'er City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Dec. 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

A father with his son experiences making handmade coffee in Manhai Village, Mojiang Hani Autonomous County of Pu'er City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Dec. 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

An instructor (2nd L) teaches tourists to make pottery at a study tour center in Manhai Village, Mojiang Hani Autonomous County of Pu'er City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Dec. 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 20, 2025 shows the Manhai Village in Mojiang Hani Autonomous County of Pu'er City, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

A sojourner from southwest China's Sichuan Province serves the tourists at the book cafe she runs in Manhai Village, Mojiang Hani Autonomous County of Pu'er City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Dec. 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 20, 2025 shows the Manhai Village in Mojiang Hani Autonomous County of Pu'er City, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

A villager checks inside a homestay in Manhai Village, Mojiang Hani Autonomous County of Pu'er City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Dec. 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

An instructor (3rd L) teaches children to make bamboo weaving works at a study tour center in Manhai Village, Mojiang Hani Autonomous County of Pu'er City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Dec. 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

