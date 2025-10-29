Trending in China | Chongyang Festival celebrations

(People's Daily App) 15:00, October 29, 2025

Chongyang Festival, also known as the Double Ninth Festival, falls on the ninth day of the ninth lunar month on the Chinese lunar calendar. It falls on October 29 this year. On this day, people climb to high places, wear cornel twigs, drink chrysanthemum wine and eat flower cakes—traditions symbolizing good fortune and growth. The festival also includes time-honored activities such as appreciating chrysanthemums and flying kites, reflecting deep respect for nature and the changing seasons, as well as hopes for health and happiness.

(Video source: Kuaishou; Compiled by Yao Yuhe)

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Zhong Wenxing)