We Are China

Dance festival marked in Deqing County, E China's Zhejiang

Xinhua) 09:29, October 25, 2025

Dancers perform during a dance festival in the ancient town of Xinshi of Deqing County, east China's Zhejiang Province, on Oct. 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Tourists watch the performances during a dance festival in the ancient town of Xinshi of Deqing County, east China's Zhejiang Province, on Oct. 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Dancers perform during a dance festival in the ancient town of Xinshi of Deqing County, east China's Zhejiang Province, on Oct. 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Dancers perform during a dance festival in the ancient town of Xinshi of Deqing County, east China's Zhejiang Province, on Oct. 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Dancers perform during a dance festival in the ancient town of Xinshi of Deqing County, east China's Zhejiang Province, on Oct. 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

A dancer performs on an ancient bridge during a dance festival in the ancient town of Xinshi of Deqing County, east China's Zhejiang Province, on Oct. 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Dancers perform during a dance festival in the ancient town of Xinshi of Deqing County, east China's Zhejiang Province, on Oct. 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Wu Chaolan)