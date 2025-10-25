Dance festival marked in Deqing County, E China's Zhejiang
Dancers perform during a dance festival in the ancient town of Xinshi of Deqing County, east China's Zhejiang Province, on Oct. 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)
Tourists watch the performances during a dance festival in the ancient town of Xinshi of Deqing County, east China's Zhejiang Province, on Oct. 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)
A dancer performs on an ancient bridge during a dance festival in the ancient town of Xinshi of Deqing County, east China's Zhejiang Province, on Oct. 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)
Photos
