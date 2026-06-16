China's top political advisor meets Nepali foreign minister

(Xinhua) 16:13, June 16, 2026

BEIJING, June 16 (Xinhua) -- China's top political advisor Wang Huning met with Nepali Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal in Beijing on Tuesday.

Wang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), said China is ready to work with Nepal, under the strategic guidance of the leaders of both countries, to maintain high-level exchanges, enhance political mutual trust and deepen practical cooperation.

China hopes to continuously advance China-Nepal relations to better benefit the peoples of both countries, and the CPPCC National Committee is ready to make positive contributions in this regard, he said.

Noting that Nepal-China friendship is based on the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence, Khanal said Nepal firmly adheres to the one-China principle and will never allow any force to use Nepali territory for anti-China activities.

Nepal looks forward to expanding cooperation with China and sharing the fruits of development and prosperity, Khanal added.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)