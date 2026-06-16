Chinese vice premier meets U.S. Representative Lou Correa

(Xinhua) 09:12, June 16, 2026

Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with U.S. Representative Lou Correa at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, June 15, 2026. (Xinhua/Ding Lin)

BEIJING, June 15 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng met with U.S. Representative Lou Correa in Beijing Monday.

The presidents of China and the United States agreed on a new vision of building a constructive bilateral relationship of strategic stability, providing strategic guidance for the next phase of China-U.S. relations, said He, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee.

China is ready to work with the United States to fully and accurately implement the important common understandings reached by the two heads of state, strengthen dialogue and expand cooperation on the basis of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation, and strive to promote the healthy, stable, and sustainable development of bilateral economic and trade relations, He said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)