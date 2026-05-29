Over 50,000 U.S. youth visit China for exchanges, study since 2023
BEIJING, May 29 (Xinhua) -- China has hosted more than 50,000 young Americans for exchanges and study visits, hitting the five-year target set in 2023, the Ministry of Education announced Friday.
The U.S. young visitors, from the country's 50 states and Washington, D.C., reached across China's 31 provincial-level regions as well as Hong Kong and Macao special administrative regions.
They participated in activities as diverse as learning languages, summer and winter camps, sports competitions, and academic studies for credits or degrees.
The exchanges bridged information gaps, strengthened goodwill and contributed to stable, healthy and sustainable bilateral ties, said an official from the international cooperation department of the education ministry.
The ministry also encourages efforts from both public and private sectors to scale-up exchanges and turn short-term engagements into robust, long-term partnerships.
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