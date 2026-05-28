China urges efforts to maintain momentum of steady economic, trade ties with U.S.

Xinhua) 16:24, May 28, 2026

BEIJING, May 28 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson on Thursday urged efforts to maintain the momentum of the steady development of economic and trade ties with the United States, in response to a query about China's export controls over rare earth.

Spokesperson Mao Ning made the remarks at a daily press briefing, noting Chinese embassy in the United States has reposted preliminary outcomes of economic and trade consultations between the two countries on social media.

"China and the United States should jointly implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state," added the spokesperson.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)