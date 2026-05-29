China ready to work with U.S. to promote constructive relationship of strategic stability: Chinese FM

Xinhua) 09:02, May 29, 2026

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, poses for a group photo during a discussion with representatives of U.S. strategic and business circles while in New York to preside over a UN Security Council high-level meeting on May 27, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Rui)

NEW YORK, May 27 (Xinhua) -- China is ready to work with the United States to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, and to take concrete actions to translate the constructive relationship of strategic stability into reality at an early date, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Wednesday.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during a discussion with representatives of U.S. strategic and business circles while in New York to preside over a UN Security Council high-level meeting.

China-U.S. relations transcend the bilateral sphere, impacting global peace and bearing upon the very future of humanity, he said. Wang added that achieving a healthy, stable, and sustainable development of China-U.S. relations is the shared expectation of the international community, as well as a mission that both China and the United States are duty-bound to fulfill.

He noted that the heads of state of China and the United States held a historic meeting in Beijing, during which both sides agreed to designate a constructive relationship of strategic stability as the new positioning for bilateral ties, and to jointly explore the proper way for major countries to interact in the new era.

Improving China-U.S. relations requires both sides to move in the same direction, effectively manage differences, expand the list of areas for cooperation, and shorten the list of issues, he said.

"Taiwan independence" is fundamentally incompatible with peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, he said, adding that only by adhering to the one-China principle and the three China-U.S. joint communiques can peace across the Taiwan Strait be safeguarded and conflict and confrontation be averted.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, speaks during a discussion with representatives of U.S. strategic and business circles while in New York to preside over a UN Security Council high-level meeting on May 27, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Rui)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)