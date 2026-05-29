China, U.S. to work out tariff deal arrangements and implement soon: commerce ministry

Xinhua) 08:01, May 29, 2026

BEIJING, May 28 (Xinhua) -- Chinese and U.S. economic and trade teams will maintain close communication on tariff issues, work out specific arrangements and advance implementation as soon as possible, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Commerce said Thursday.

Tariffs have long been one of the key issues in China-U.S. economic and trade relations, He Yadong, spokesperson for the Ministry of Commerce, said at a regular press conference.

Under the strategic guidance of the two heads of state, both teams have had in-depth exchanges on tariff issues and made arrangements in this regard.

"I would like to reiterate that China hopes the U.S. side will honor its commitments and create favorable conditions for expanding economic and trade cooperation between the two sides," the spokesperson said.

He added that the two sides have agreed in principle to discuss, under the trade council, a reciprocal tariff reduction framework arrangement on products of equivalent scale and worth 30 billion U.S. dollars or more on each side.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)