Chinese expert calls for joint efforts by China, U.S. to safeguard world peace

Xinhua) 14:12, June 01, 2026

SINGAPORE, May 30 (Xinhua) -- The stability of China-U.S. relations concerns not only the well-being of the two peoples, but also the stability in the Asia-Pacific and world peace, said Meng Xiangqing, head of the Chinese People's Liberation Army expert delegation to a regional security forum on Saturday.

Meng, also a professor at China's National Defense University, made the remarks on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue, held annually in Singapore.

The recent summit between the Chinese and U.S. heads of state in Beijing has drawn great attention during this year's Shangri-La Dialogue, underscoring once again the importance of China-U.S. relations, Meng said.

Describing building a constructive China-U.S. relationship of strategic stability as the most important consensus reached by the two heads of state during their summit, Meng said Chinese President Xi Jinping defined the nature of "constructive strategic stability" as a positive stability with cooperation as the mainstay, a sound stability with moderate competition, a constant stability with manageable differences, and an enduring stability with promises of peace. The vision is expected to provide strategic guidance for bilateral ties over the next three years and beyond.

Noting that the economies of China and the United States are deeply intertwined, Meng said that cooperation is the key to managing risks and enhancing the well-being of both peoples, while confrontation would harm both sides.

Competition, he said, is inevitable, but should be conducted with both countries rejecting zero-sum thinking, adhering to fair rules, learning from each other, and pursuing mutual improvement via competition.

He also stressed the importance of seeking common ground while preserving differences, maintaining policy continuity, honoring commitments and using dialogue to manage disagreements.

Peaceful coexistence, he said, must remain the bottom line, with both sides respecting each other's red lines, avoiding conflict and confrontation, and jointly safeguarding world peace.

The new vision of building a constructive China-U.S. relationship of strategic stability, grounded in the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation, injects greater certainty into China-U.S. relations and helps ensure the steady and long-term development of relations between the two major countries, the professor said.

Meng expressed the hope that the two sides will work in the same direction, turn the important consensus reached by the two heads of state into concrete actions, and promote bilateral military ties along a sound, stable and sustainable path.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)