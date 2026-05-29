More Chinese, U.S. young people expected to take up baton of friendship: Chinese spokesperson

Xinhua) 16:53, May 29, 2026

BEIJING, May 29 (Xinhua) -- China expects more Chinese and U.S. young people to take up the baton of friendship between the two countries to make new contributions to the steady, sound and sustainable development of bilateral ties, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said here on Friday.

Spokesperson Mao Ning made the remarks at a daily press briefing. Since the launch of the initiative of inviting 50,000 young Americans to China for exchange and study programs in a five-year span in November 2023, over 50,000 young Americans have visited China, achieving the target two-and-a-half years ahead of schedule.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)