Constructive U.S.-China relationship of strategic stability vital to Asia-Pacific, world peace: U.S. defense secretary

Xinhua) 10:48, June 01, 2026

SINGAPORE, May 30 (Xinhua) -- U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said here on Saturday that a new vision of building a constructive U.S.-China relationship of strategic stability, as agreed by the two heads of state during their recent summit in Beijing, is "meaningful for the history of peace in the region and the world."

Hegseth made the remarks while responding to a question from a member of the Chinese delegation at the Shangri-La Dialogue 2026 in Singapore.

The new positioning for U.S.-China ties is real, substantive, and meaningful for the history of peace in the region and the world, he said.

Hegseth noted that he was there when the conversations were held about constructive, strategic stability. "I think that was a great framing from both leaders about what they want from that relationship," he said.

"I think there is a mutual respect, a recognition of capabilities and power and how that could be most usefully leveraged in the world today," he added.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)