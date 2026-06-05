China's business community voices opposition to U.S. additional tariffs over forced labor claims

(Xinhua) 13:33, June 05, 2026

BEIJING, June 5 (Xinhua) -- China's business community has expressed strong dissatisfaction and firm opposition to a proposed U.S. tariff measure targeting dozens of economies, including China, over allegations related to forced labor, according to the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT).

The U.S. investigation and proposed tariff measure essentially seek to extend U.S. domestic standards and unilateral rules to other economies, which lack a basis in international law and run counter to the rules of the multilateral trading system, the trade promotion body said.

Noting that the U.S. conclusion that the targeted economies' policies undermine efforts to eliminate forced labor or distort market competition is not supported by sufficient evidence, the CCPIT said the proposed measure uses tariffs as a tool of policy pressure and bears the clear hallmarks of unilateralism and protectionism.

Differentiated tariff arrangements are in clear violation of the principles of non-discrimination and fair competition, the CCPIT said.

China's business community urges the United States to respect the facts, stop overstretching and abusing trade restrictions, return to a rules-based multilateral trading system, properly address trade and economic disputes through dialogue and consultation, and jointly safeguard the stability of global industrial and supply chains, it said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)