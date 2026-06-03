China urges U.S. to ensure rights of Chinese reporters based in U.S.

(Xinhua) 16:22, June 03, 2026

BEIJING, June 3 (Xinhua) -- The United States should take concrete actions to implement the common understandings reached with China and ensure the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese journalists who work and live there, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Wednesday.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)