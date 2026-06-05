China says U.S. abuse of export controls disrupts global semiconductor industrial, supply chains
BEIJING, June 4 (Xinhua) -- China on Thursday said the United States' abuse of export controls has seriously undermined the stability of global semiconductor industrial and supply chains.
Speaking at a regular press briefing, Ministry of Commerce spokesperson He Yongqian made the remarks in response to a question regarding the U.S. Department of Commerce's move to close the so-called chip-related "regulatory loopholes."
In recent years, the United States has repeatedly abused export controls in the name of national security. This has severely harmed the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies, seriously disrupted international economic and trade order, and seriously undermined the stability of global semiconductor industrial and supply chains, said He. "China has always opposed this."
China urges the United States to correct its wrong practices as soon as possible, stop discriminatory measures against China, and safeguard the stability of global industrial and supply chains, the spokesperson said.
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