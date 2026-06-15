Commentary: Advance cross-Strait exchanges, integrated development with unshakable resolve

(Xinhua) 08:08, June 15, 2026

The 18th Straits Forum is held in Xiamen, east China's Fujian Province, June 13, 2026. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

XIAMEN, June 14 (Xinhua) -- Against a complex and grave cross-Strait backdrop, the ongoing 18th Straits Forum in Xiamen, Fujian Province, delivers an unambiguous message: the mainland extends a warm welcome to Taiwan compatriots to share its development opportunities and achievements.

As an annual grassroots exchange platform linking the two sides of the Taiwan Strait, this year's Forum shows the mainland's genuine sincerity and goodwill, and embodies the shared determination of compatriots across the Strait to expand exchanges and cooperation, advance integrated development, and safeguard enduring well-being for the entire Chinese nation.

One fact says it all: large groups of Taiwan representatives from all sectors have overcome barriers set by the Democratic Progressive Party authorities to attend the Forum. Their presence proves that no force can hold back the natural, unstoppable trend bringing compatriots across the Strait closer to one another.

Since its launch in 2009, the Straits Forum has consistently fostered people-to-people cross-Strait bonds and delivered real benefits to people on both sides. This year's Forum features 58 activities covering finance, technology, rural revitalization, new media and other sectors.

The event also promotes exchanges in education, e-commerce, biomedicine and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). Most importantly, it creates more jobs and startup opportunities for young people from Taiwan.

This year's Forum has yielded concrete progress in carrying out the 10 cross-Strait exchange and cooperation measures the mainland rolled out in April. The tangible results range from purchases of Taiwan's agricultural and fishery goods to plans to introduce Taiwan TV dramas.

Fujian was designated a demonstration zone for cross-Strait integrated development back in 2023. Hard data tells a compelling story: ports recorded over 1.04 million arrivals by Taiwan visitors last year, nearly double the 2023 figure. Over the past three years, more than 7,100 new Taiwan-invested enterprises have been set up in the province.

Such concrete progress enables Taiwan compatriots to see firsthand that the mainland's commitment to deepening cross-Strait integrated development and improving public well-being is not just words -- it is being translated into concrete action.

The mainland and Taiwan belong to one China and form a community with a shared future. The mainland's sustained respect, care and tangible benefits have boosted Taiwan compatriots' sense of gain, happiness and security. In turn, Taiwan compatriots and industries have actively joined the mainland's high-quality development and modernization drive.

As the grand blueprint of Chinese modernization takes shape, compatriots across the Taiwan Strait shoulder a historic and vital mission.

All compatriots on both sides need to stand on the right side of history. They should firmly consolidate a strong sense of community for the Chinese nation, resolutely oppose separatist activities seeking "Taiwan independence" and foreign interference, and work together to build the shared homeland of all Chinese people.

With concerted efforts from compatriots across the Taiwan Strait, cross-Strait exchanges and cooperation will undoubtedly grow deeper, and the prospects for peaceful national reunification will shine ever brighter.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)