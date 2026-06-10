Mainland slams DPP for pushing cross-Strait "decoupling"

(Xinhua) 17:11, June 10, 2026

BEIJING, June 10 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Wednesday criticized Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities for pushing cross-Strait "decoupling," calling the move "extremely foolish" and harmful to the island's economy.

Zhang Han, spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, made the remarks at a regular press briefing in response to a recent survey by a Taiwan-based magazine, which found that while Taiwan's artificial intelligence-related industries are growing rapidly, many traditional sectors are becoming increasingly marginalized.

"Taiwan's economy is facing a situation where 'one industry prospers while all others decline,'" Zhang said, adding that the island's industrial structure has become excessively concentrated, leaving economic vulnerabilities more pronounced.

Instead of addressing the deep-rooted problems and risks facing Taiwan's industries and helping them find new opportunities, the DPP authorities have repeatedly disrupted industrial cooperation across the Strait, Zhang said.

Zhang said the mainland's 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030) proposes building a modern industrial system and meanwhile upgrading traditional industries, which are closely linked to people's livelihoods.

The mainland will continue supporting cross-Strait industrial cooperation and assist Taiwan businesses, including those in traditional sectors, in seizing development opportunities under the new five-year plan, Zhang added.

Zhang also commented on recent calls from Taiwan's tourism industry associations urging the DPP authorities to lift restrictions on group travel to the mainland and remove a "travel alert."

According to official statistics cited by Zhang, Taiwan residents made 4.89 million visits to the mainland in 2025.

She accused the DPP authorities of ignoring the interests of tourism operators and the public in pursuit of a secessionist agenda aimed at seeking "Taiwan independence," noting that the restrictions have not only hurt the livelihoods of tourism practitioners but also deprived young people in Taiwan of opportunities to better understand the mainland.

She urged the DPP authorities to heed public opinion, remove political barriers, and create favorable conditions for the normalization of cross-Strait travel and people-to-people exchanges.

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Liang Jun)