Chinese mainland slams Taiwan's DPP for groveling to external forces

(Xinhua) 13:30, June 10, 2026

BEIJING, June 10 (Xinhua) -- Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities' groveling to external forces has exposed them as complete renegades of the Chinese nation, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office said Wednesday.

Spokesperson Zhang Han made the remarks at a media conference when asked to comment on DPP authorities' response to Japan and the Philippines' announcement of "maritime delimitation talks" regarding waters east of China's Taiwan Island, where China has exclusive economic zone and continental shelf.

Zhang said by initiating the so-called talks without China's involvement, Japan and the Philippines have severely infringed upon China's maritime rights and interests, and violated international law and basic norms of international relations. The move was "entirely illegal and void," Zhang added.

The spokesperson said the DPP authorities had "reduced themselves to complete degenerates of the nation" by groveling to external forces.

She said that, after facing widespread condemnation from fellow Chinese on both sides of the Taiwan Strait for its response to the Japan-Philippines move, the DPP shifted its rhetoric, repackaging its separatist fallacies in an attempt to divert attention and deceive the public.

"We sternly warn the DPP authorities that anyone who forgets their heritage and betrays the nation will, without exception, be nailed to the pillar of shame in history," she said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)