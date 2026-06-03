Home>>
Fujian to host 18th Straits Forum
(Xinhua) 13:47, June 03, 2026
BEIJING, June 3 (Xinhua) -- The 18th Straits Forum will be held in east China's Fujian Province in mid-June, a mainland spokesperson said on Wednesday.
The main conference of the event is scheduled for June 13, with the coastal city of Xiamen serving as the primary venue, according to Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Counci
A series of related events will also be held across other parts of Fujian, Zhu said.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- All Chinese across Taiwan Strait have shared duty to safeguard national sovereignty, maritime rights: spokesperson
- China urges utmost prudence in U.S. approach to Taiwan question
- Taiwan civic groups rally against U.S. arms purchases, call for cross-Strait peace
- Aerial view of wind farm shrouded in fog in Lianjiang, China's Fujian
- Mainland welcomes Taiwan compatriots in joint space exploration: spokesperson
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.