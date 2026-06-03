Fujian to host 18th Straits Forum

(Xinhua) 13:47, June 03, 2026

BEIJING, June 3 (Xinhua) -- The 18th Straits Forum will be held in east China's Fujian Province in mid-June, a mainland spokesperson said on Wednesday.

The main conference of the event is scheduled for June 13, with the coastal city of Xiamen serving as the primary venue, according to Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Counci

A series of related events will also be held across other parts of Fujian, Zhu said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)